Updated on: November 28, 2021 10:37 IST

Visit Bahucharaji Mata Temple in Mehsana, Gujarat

Visit the famous Bahucharaji Mata Temple located in Mehsana, Gujarat today in Tirtha. The idol of Mother Goddess in this temple is very supernatural. A precious necklace is offered to the idol of the mother once a year.
