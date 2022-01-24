Monday, January 24, 2022
     
  • Schools resume physical sessions for classes 1 to 12 in Maharashtra
  • India withdraws from AFC Women's Asia Cup 2022, their remaining matches stand canceled: Asian Football Confederation
  • 22.49 lakh active Covid cases in the country, highest in 241 days: Union Health Ministry
Astrology Videos

Updated on: January 24, 2022 11:40 IST

Those with letter A in name will have a good day, know prediction for others

Those with the letter A in their names will have a good day. After the completion of the work, you will feel relaxed. Know the condition of others.
