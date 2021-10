Updated on: October 20, 2021 9:58 IST

Sharad Purnima today, know auspicious time, worship method and remedies

Make milk, rice kheer on the night of Sharad Purnima and keep it in the light of the moon. Offer that Kheer to Shri Vishnu in Brahmamuhurta the next morning. Then distribute it to all the family members in the form of prasad. By doing this the mind and the mind remain pure. Along with this, there is communication of positive energy.