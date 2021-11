Updated on: November 05, 2021 11:58 IST

Govardhan Puja: Donate on this day, you will get the blessings of Lord Vishnu

Annakoot, also known as Govardhan Puja, which falls on the fourth day of the Diwali festival and is being celebrated today. Annakoot means mountain of food, wherein some delicacies are prepared and traditionally arranged in tiers in front of Lord Krishna and other deities.