Updated on: November 03, 2021 11:47 IST

Narak Chaturdashi: You will get blessings of Maa Lakshmi by doing these things

The Chaturdashi of Kartik Krishna Paksha is known as Narka Chaturdashi. It is also called Roop Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali. In the scriptures, on the day of hell chaturdashi, there is a law to do some work including oil massage and bath. By doing this you will get the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Maa Ganga.