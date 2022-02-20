Monday, February 21, 2022
     
Updated on: February 20, 2022 21:44 IST

Do visit the Sun Temple of Modhera today

Do visit the Sun Temple of Modhera today. This temple is situated on the banks of Pushpavati River in Modhera, Gujarat which was built by King Bhimdev.
