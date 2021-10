Updated on: October 24, 2021 10:41 IST

Do visit Radha Raman temple located in Vrindavan today

Radha Raman Temple is one of the oldest Sapta Devalayas in Vrindavan. The route of about 10 kilometers around these seven ancient temples is called the Parikrama Marg, which is performed by all the devotees who come here. Here only one Deity of God is considered as the form of Krishna and Radha. That is why they are called Radha-Ramana.