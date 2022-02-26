Updated on: February 26, 2022 16:21 IST

26 February 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is the udaya tithi of Falgun Krishna Paksha is Dashami and Saturday. Dashami Tithi will remain till 10.39 am today. After that Ekadashi date will start. Tonight there will be Siddhi Yoga till 8.52 pm. Know today's auspicious time.