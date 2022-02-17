Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
Updated on: February 17, 2022 10:40 IST

17 February 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Thursday is the Pratipada date of Falgun Krishna Paksha. Pratipada will remain till 10:40 pm tonight. After that the second date will take place. Falgun month begins from today. Know today's auspicious time
