Saturday, February 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Aaj Ki Baat Video
  5. Aaj Ki Baat: With Ukraine’s capital Kyiv about to fall to Russian army, what next?

AAJ KI BAAT Videos

Updated on: February 26, 2022 16:09 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: With Ukraine’s capital Kyiv about to fall to Russian army, what next?

Visuals of devastation in Ukraine, residential buildings destroyed, Russian tank crushes a car. Indians asked to reach border points in Romania, Hungary, Centre to bear cost of evacuation. Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat.
Aaj Ki Baat Rajat Sharma Ukraine Kyiv Russia

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News