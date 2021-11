Updated on: November 19, 2021 23:10 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why PM Modi decided to repeal all three farm laws?

PM Modi announced the withdrawal of all three farm laws this morning. This announcement made Narendra Modi's stature in the eyes of the masses even bigger as Modi not only announced the withdrawal of the three laws, but apologized to the country with folded hands, saying that he could not make some of the farmers happy with the said laws. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.