Updated on: December 10, 2021 6:51 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why did the chopper explode in air and fall as a ball of fire?

General Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: The Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others crashed, killing 13 of the 14 people on board in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. The only question that remains unanswered is, Why did the ‘safest’ chopper flown by the best pilot, equipped with weather radar, crash? Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.