Updated on: January 07, 2022 23:49 IST

Aaj ki Baat : How Punjab Police DGP misled SPG on PM’s security during 11 phone calls made in 48 minutes

Punjab Police ignored several letters sent by Centre on threat from protesters to PM’s security. Why SC directed both Centre and Punjab govt to preserve all records about PM’s Punjab visit. for more watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma on India TV.