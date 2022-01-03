Published on: January 03, 2022 22:43 IST

Aaj Ki Baat | Has the third Covid wave arrived in India? 34,000+ new cases, 123 deaths on a single day

Delhi reported 4,099 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday and one death, according to a bulletin released by the health department. Maharashtra on Monday recorded 12, 160 fresh Covid 19 cases, amid a continued spike of the infection in the state. Out of this, 8,082 fresh cases were recorded in Mumbai alone, accounting for more than 66% of the state's daily case tally. And it`s not Mumbai and Delhi Alone almost every major city is reporting increased number of cases with each passing day. Watch Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma to know the real threat.