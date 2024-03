Updated on: March 29, 2024 0:25 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Arvind Kejriwal's ED remand extended till April 1 in Delhi liquor policy scam

Today, in the liquor scam case, the court sent Arvind Kejriwal to ED custody till April 1... Kejriwal's remand was extended for four more days... ED told the court that during interrogation, Kejriwal Not cooperating...not answering questions...