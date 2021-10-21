Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 15: Tejran fans gush over Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash's closeness. Watch video

Bigg Boss 15 is slowly and steadily becoming everyone's favourite, all thanks to its interesting contestants. There are a lot of factors which make the reality show successful, one of which is the love angle. This season was no different as it witnessed the closeness between two participants Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal. Not only this but fans have started witnessing a special chemistry between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash and their bond is getting stronger day by day. The two of them are getting comfortable with each other and are seen expressing their feelings during the episode. Sailing in the same boat, the makers shared a new promo featuring the two which has left Tejran fans impressed. In the same, the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor can be seen discussing his anger issues with Prakash who in return promised to help him out.

Karan opens up to Tejasswi and says that he has been struggling with anger issues. Tejasswi calmly listens to him and assures him that she will take care of it whenever it gets out of control. The actress says 'you have me' and continues, "Whenever you will get angry, I will try to calm you down. You can't let every bl**dy thing affect you. I will keep a watch on you a little more not only in terms of your anger but otherwise."

The promo was shared on the official Instagram handle of the channel with caption reading, "Kya @tejasswiprakash aur @kkundrra ki dosti ka rishta lega koyi naya mod? Jaanne ke liye watch #BiggBoss15 only on #Colors, Mon-Fri 10:30 pm and Sat-Sun 9:30 pm. Catch it before TV on @vootselect. #BB15."

This is not the first time that the two of them are seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with each other. Karan confessed being fond of Tejasswi and said, "I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I wasn't happy when you went inside the main house. I was even making faces. It took a lot for me to actually say, 'Teju I miss you a lot.' It might have happened that we have never spoken, but I have a problem in expressing my emotions."

Tejasswi reacted and answered, "When I was upset, you didn't do anything about it. I am not saying that you should be caring and all, but as a courtesy, you should at least ask." To this, Karan said, "Notice, whenever there is any commotion happening, I am always there to see that if you are ok. You be you. So I am telling you this that I need to be given rights. So now that you know, I will be there for you."

Tejran fans have gone gaga about their closeness and sharing their views on Twitter. Have a look:

Coming back to the show, the contestants are currently busy fighting in the ‘Access all area ticket’ task. Due to the same, huge fight has broken out between Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat and also Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal.