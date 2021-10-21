Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MIESHAA_IESHAAN Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer asks Ieshaan Sehgaal if he is bisexual, latter opens up about his ex-girlfriend

Bigg Boss 15 contestants have started showing their true colours which is why the season is slowly and steadily becoming everyone's favourite. Be it physical fights or drama or love angles, in just a span of few weeks we have seen it all! The limelight in the season has been on lovebirds Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal whose growing closeness has caught everyone's attention. The two of them have already confessed their love for each other and have at times been spotted kissing and getting intimate in the house. The two are trying to know each other better and were recently seen sitting together discussing about their past. During the same, Miesha asks Ieshaan what he meant when he said she 'might get to hear about something' and whether he was bisexual.

Miesha says, "You mentioned, playing around. So define ‘playing along’." To this Ieshaan talks about a person who tried to threaten him and might also be Miesha's friend. He said, "He was threatening to ruin my reputation and also publish negative articles about me before I entered the house. So I had to play along to sustain. Everyone does that at some point of the time. This is how it works. Aise logo k saath aise hi kaam nikalna padta hai. He was creating problem."

He continued, "And that’s why I said, he might try to do the same once we come out. I don’t have any scene but he creates a major scene. I don’t know if he is your friend or not. You think I am bi? He was playing around with me."

Not only this but Ieshana also talked baout his ex-girlfriend and told Miesha, "There was a time I wouldn’t get time to meet my ex-girlfriend because every night she would go to a hotel. One night, things went out of hand and we had a huge fight after I called her. Then she threatened me saying, ‘I will see who gives you work’. That apart, there’s only one person from whom you might get to hear negative things about me."

Responding to the same, Miesha promised him to get him out of the trouble but asked for his assurance that nothing will happen again. She said, "I will let go off this topic. But you have to promise me nothing like this will happen henceforth."

For those unversed, Ieshaan during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show proposed to Miesha. She responded to the same while sitting in the garden and saying, "Today is my first morning as a girlfriend." This leaves Ieshaan happy and he says, "Wow, Mere liye toh bahut dino se thi, but obviously yes." This was followed by the two of them saying "I love you" to each other.

Speaking about the show, it recently witnessed the double eviction of Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht.