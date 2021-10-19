Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARANKUNDRRA Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar to make wildcard entry in Salman Khan's show?

Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan in just a few days have won the hearts of fans, all thanks to its masaledar contestants. Be it physical fights or love agle, this season of the reality show has given everything in just its first month. The controversial show is these days also a topic of discussion for Miesha Iyer and Ishaan Sehgal's intimate moments. Amid this, fans are witnessing the closeness between two more contestants who are none other than Karan Kundrra and Tejassvi Prakash. The two of them were recently seen expressing their likeness for each other. However, it seems that their budding love story will soon witness a new twist with the entry of wildcards. Yes, that's true! If reports are to be believed Karan's ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar is all set to step inside the house to add in some spice to the show.

For fans who were celebrating TEJRAN, it might be possible that things take a turn if Anusha makes way into the reality show. The latest buzz states that the VJ who dated Karan for six years has been offered a huge amount by the makers. The model-actress with her entry will make things interesting for Karan as she might bring out the worst in the 'Kitni Mohabbat Hai' actor.

Not just her, but even Raqesh Bapat, whose closeness with Shamita Shetty became the talk of the two is also expected to be the wildcard contestant number 2. However, the makers have not confirmed the same yet.

Anusha's entry was expected before the show started but she took to her Instagram handle and refused all the rumours. She wrote, "Hey, everyone I just wanna come here and tell you all that I am not going on Bigg Boss and I never was. And I don’t know why they keep writing about it. And I just wanna tell you here have a great day. I am NOOOOT GOING ON BIGG BOSS. Please stop writing about it (sic)."

Image Source : INSTA/ANUSHADANDEKAR Anusha Dandekar's post

Karan, before making way in the hosue told Pinkvilla in an interview, "I don’t need Bigg Boss as a platform to say anything. I have kept my respect, and have kept respect for the relationship actually. I have spoken about this earlier too. I had a relationship, and I like to remember it as a nice relationship. Whatever I wanted to say I have said it, and it’s out in the open. It’s been two years, how much to stretch now?"

Meanwhile, have a look at the budding closeness between Karan and Tejassvi here:

Speaking about his ugly break up with Anusha, it is being said that the actor cheated on her. In a recent Instagram post, Anusha while hinting towards her break up wrote, "We deserve more honesty, love, and happiness. And it starts with self-love. So I chose myself. That’s it (sic)."

On the professional front, she is these days seen judging 'Supermodel Of The Year 2' alongside actress Malaika Arora and Milind Soman.