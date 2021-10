Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT Dhamaka trailer starring Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur will surely give you goosebumps. Watch video

Dhamaka Trailer: Kartik Aaryan's fans who were eagerly waiting for an update on his upcoming film, there a good news! The makers of the thriller film have finally shared the much-awaited trailer on Tuesday. Directed by filmmaker Ram Madhavni, the film marks Karthik's foray into the world of intense and gritty storytelling. Karthik essays the role of Arjun Pathak, a news anchor who spirals into the dark abyss of uncertainty, deceit and mind games after a terrorist makes a phone call to him about an attack that would engulf an entire city. He initially dismisses the call, considering it a prank, but soon realises the gravity of the situation when the terrorist blows up a bridge.

Arjun gets drawn to the task of reporting the terrorist's advances and catering to his whims and fancies in order to put his career back on track. What he's not aware of is how he's being played out and what it would lead to. Filled with moments that are best described as nerve-wracking and mind-boggling, the 'Dhamaka' trailer offers a peek into the roller-coaster world of a newsroom where emotions run high and the ability to think and act at lightning speed is a necessity.

The trailer of the film was shared by the actor himself on his Instgaram handle with a caption reading, "Main hoon #ArjunPathak Jo bhi kahunga Sach kahunga #Dhamaka." Just yesterday, he shared a poster of the film and wrote, "Kal hoga #Dhamaka Trailer out tomorrow !! #ArjunPathak."

The film is all set to release on the OTT platform Netflix on November 19. Watch the trailer here:

Four production companies from around the world -- RSVP Movies, Ram Madhvani Films, Lotte Entertainment and Global Gate Entertainment -- have joined forces to put together the explosive mix of a thrilling story that 'Dhamaka' is.

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in crucial roles.

-With IANS inputs