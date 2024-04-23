'This is the biggest set I have made in my life,' says Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Follow us on Image Source : ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST INDIA Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi set and more

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has been captivating audiences since its announcement. The recently unveiled trailer offers a mesmerizing glimpse into this world, where drama, passion, and intrigue abound in every frame. Bhansali's mastery as a filmmaker is set to reach new heights with Heeramandi, showcasing his unique talent for narrating Indian stories with authenticity and flair.

Heeramandi is the biggest set made by SLB

In a recent interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was seen sharing interesting anecdotes about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He said, "Because I have always wanted to be lost. This is the biggest set I have made in my life. Because it's really that walls have been pushed way beyond what I thought. I would never be able to push as a child which I thought it was. So I feel I have started enjoying and understanding more and more as my filmmaking has progressed. I have started enjoying creating walls at a distance and further and further. But I never want to dictate. I feel I have set it. The audience will find what they want to see. A lot of times people have criticised that we have so much to see that for the first time, we miss the essence of the scene."

About the show

Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. Where as Fardeen Khan will be seen making a comeback after 14 years with this series. Heeramandi also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast. On March 27, the makers of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar announced that the much-anticipated web series will premiere on Netflix on May 1.

