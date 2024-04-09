Fardeen Khan makes comeback after 14 years, gets emotional at Heeramandi trailer launch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Fardeen Khan makes comeback after 14 years with Heeramandi

Fardeen Khan, son of Firoz Khan, an evergreen actor of Hindi cinema, earned his name as an actor in the film industry. But he remained away from the film world for the last 14 years. However, now Fardeen is completely ready to make a comeback. The Heyy Baby actor is going to make a comeback in the world of acting through director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Fardeen Khan gets emotional about his comeback

The moment of comeback is always special for an actor. Something similar seems to be happening for Fardeen Khan. The trailer of the Heeramandi has been released on Tuesday. All the star cast including Fardeen Khan were present at the trailer launch of this series by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Delhi.

On this occasion, Fardeen was asked a question about his long comeback, on which he seemed a bit emotional. "I consider myself very lucky that I am getting the opportunity to connect with you all again and make a comeback in the film industry. This moment is going to make me very emotional. I am very grateful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix for giving me this opportunity," Khan said. Let us tell you that Fardeen is playing the role of Mohammed in Bhansali's Heeramandi.

Fardeen's last movie

Talking about Fardeen Khan's last film, it was Dulha Mil Gaya which was released in 2010. This could not show anything special. After this film, Fardeen disappeared from the industry and now he will make a comeback with Heeramandi.

About the series

The upcoming series features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. The series also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast. On March 27, the makers of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar announced that the much-anticipated web series will premiere on Netflix on May 1.

