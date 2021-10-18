Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PARMISHVERMA Inside pics from 'Gaal Ni Kadni' singer Parmish Verma-Geet Grewal's engagement & mehendi are dreamy!

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma known for his popular tracks like 'Gaal Ni Kadni,' 'Shada,' etc is getting hitched to Canadian politician Geet Grewal. The couple exchanged rings on Saturday and shared the good news with his followers through a string of pictures from his engagement ceremony, which was reportedly held in Canada. The pre-wedding functions are going on in full swing and the couple is actively sharing pictures and videos on their respective social media handles. The Mehendi and Engagement functions were attended by close friends and family and the photos from the same are going crazily viral over the internet leaving fans in awe.

Speaking about the engagement, Parmish chose to wear a black suit. Geet was spotted wearing a stunning lehenga. She teamed up her look with ethnic jewellery. In one of the pictures, he was seen kissing his fiancee on her forehead. The same was captioned, "The beginning of forever- P&G."

Parmish also thanked everyone for their best wishes. "Thank you for your blessings and warm wishes," he wrote on Instagram Story.

The singer even gifted his would-be-wife a Bentely and shared the video of the same on Instagram. He wrote alongside, "Thank you for inspiring me to be Better for you. I love you Babe. @grewalgeet_ Everything that I am or Ever Will be is for You." Geet thanked him for the same and wrote, "Kalla Kalla Shonk mera shonk naal poorda. Thank you for my Bentley @parmishverma."

The recent pictures shared by the couple from their Mehendi ceremony shows Parmish looking dapper in a plain white traditional kurta pajama. Geet, on the other hand, opted for a hot pink ethnic ensemble.

For the unversed, Parmish, who's best known for his tracks 'Gaal Ni Kadni', and 'Chal Oye' among others, made his relationship with Geet Instagram official in August, and since then he has been posting pictures with Geet on social media.

