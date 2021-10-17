Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DIETSABYA Bigg Boss 15 makers slammed by Diet Sabya for copying US artist's flamingo sculpture worth ₹3.7 crore

Bigg Boss is one of the much-loved and popular shows of the small screen. Year after year, fans wait for the show to premiere of the small screen and this year was no different. As soon as the announcement of Bigg Boss 15 came, the audience went gaga and wished to know each and every detail be it the host, contestants or the set. Just before the beginning of the new seasn, various pictures of the set got leaked and went crazily viral on social media. Well, the show has come to the radar for one of its elements in the house based on the 'Sankat In Jungle' theme. It is none other than the pink flamingo which has been installed in the house.

Digital content creator named Diet Sabya, known for calling out celebs and designers for illegally copying other artists' works has now spoken about the flamingo in his latest post. It is being said that the sculpture is a copy of an artwork by American artist Matthew Mazzotta. The original 21-foot pink flamingo has been made at the Tampa International Airport in Florida and costs 5,20,000 USD (approximately Rs 3.9 crore.)

The post shared by Diet Sabya refered to it as 'gandi copy' and the caption read, "The #biggboss15 set designer really said '… let me give them artttt!' OG art home by @matthewmazzotta; #gandicopy by BB 15 set designer."

Last year Matthew Mazzotta shared the design with the world by sharing a computer rendition of the artwork on his Instagram handle with caption reading, "Just Announced: I received a commission to create a new public artwork for the Tampa International Airport. Here is the rendering. We will fabricate and install by the end of the year."

Coming back to the show, the witnessed its Weekend Ka Vaar episode last night where superstar host Salman Khan took class of the mischievious contestants. Afsana Khan, who threw slippers at Shamita Shetty, age-shamed her and called her ‘gandi, ghatiya) was based by the actor in the episode.

Not just her but even the budding lovers of the house Miesha Iyer and Ishaan Sehgal were called out for their closeness in the show.