Aryan Khan Drug Case: NCB used Bhagavad Gita, Quran & Bible to counsel SRK's son and other accused

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan alongwith others were arrested by NCB following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. They are currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail and are speaking to their family members over video call. Meanwhile, the agency after their detainment, conducted counselling sessions for all the accused during which they were motivated through religious texts. During Aryan's counselling, Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and social workers were present where Aryan Khan told NCB that he will never get involved in any wrongdoings, will work for society and would make 'you feel proud of me'.

The counselling of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others was held for 2-3 hours daily during the 5 day custody period. During the same, the ill effects of drugs on the health were discussed. Not only this but the agency even took the help of ISKCON temple priests and clerics in Mumbai in explaining to them how drug usage has a severe effect on family.

During the custody, the Muslim accused Aryan Khan was given copies of the holy Quran while the other accused were made to read Bhagavad Gita and Bible.

As per sources, during Aryan Khan's counselling, Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and social workers were present where Aryan Khan said that he would get involved himself in social work and will work for the upliftment of poor strata of the society. "He will help financially to all those people who need it," sources said.

Meanwhile, on October 15, Aryan Khan. who was arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, spoke to his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Friday, informed jail officials.

According to the order of the High Court, all the accused or prisoners who are logged in the jail amid COVID-19 can talk to their family members twice a week via video call. "Aryan was on the call for 10 minutes with his parents, and a jail official was present with him during the call," said the official.

There are a total of 3,200 prisoners in the Arthur Road jail. As per the guidelines of the jail amid the pandemic, people are not allowed to visit the inmates. They can only speak to them over the phone. Inmates are allowed 10 minutes to talk to their family members.

For those unversed, as many as 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. The probing agency is currently conducting raids in full swing.