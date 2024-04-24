Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's 'The Family Star' to hit OTT on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Vijay, Mrunal Thakur's 'The Family Star' OTT release announced

Prime Video, today announced the global streaming premiere of the Telugu romantic family drama film, The Family Star. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, the film is written and directed by Parasuram. Dil Raju and Shirish have co-produced the film under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film will stream in India and over 240 countries and territories from April 26 in Telugu and Tamil, followed by dubs in Malayalam and Kannada.



What is the story of The Family Star?

The Family Star revolves around Govardhan (Vijay Deverakonda), a devout family man aspiring to achieve greatness but has to shoulder the responsibilities of supporting an extended joint family. One day his life takes a delightful turn when a charismatic new tenant, Indu (Mrunal Thakur) enters his house and life. As sparks begin to fly, blossoming into an unexpected love story between Govardhan and Indu, they are forced to navigate the myriad situations, people, and issues that keep posing hardships in their relationship. When a shocking revelation about Indu threatens to tear them apart, fate gives them a chance to work together and overcome not only her past but also a series of unforeseen circumstances. Will they find their way back to each other, and will love prevail? This question forms the crux of The Family Star.



On the work front

Talking about the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in The Family Star' with Mrunal Thakur. Now Deverakonda will next be seen in 'VD 12'. There are reports that he can play the role of a policeman in this film. Moreover, Vijay's manager was also spotted with KGF director Prashanth Neel. Hence, it's possible that Neel may want to sign Vijay for his next directorial.

On the other hand, Mrunal will next be seen in Vishwambhara. The film stars Chiranjeevi and Trisha in the lead roles. The film may have been announced in 2023 but it will be released next year.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda attends his body guard's wedding reception | See Photos