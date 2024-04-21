Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia to quit Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa? Here's what the actor said

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gaurav Khanna opens up about the rumours of him quitting Anupamaa

Anupamaa has remained on the top of the TRP list for the last four years. After Rupali Ganguly, the person who has gained immense popularity from the show is Gaurav Khanna. The pairing of Anupama and Anuj is very much liked by the TV audience. From the moment Gaurav Khanna entered the show as Anuj Kapadia, he became the life of the show. However, the current storyline is not being liked by the audience, and seems like even the lead actor is not convinced.

Gaurav Khanna to quit Anupamaa?

These days the separation track of Anupama and Anuj is going on in the daily soap. However, it is being said that Shruti's (Sukriti Kandpal) track will end soon and Anupama will enter Anuj's life again. But people have been quite upset with the news of Gaurav Khanna leaving the show. Yes! you read that right, the news was coming for a long time that Gaurav Khanna is leaving the Anupamaa show. Now the actor has broken his silence on this.

What did Gaurav Khanna say?

Gaurav Khanna has broken his silence on such rumours. "I don't know where it came from. I don't see any truth in this, because I am fully committed to my show. I don't know any such thing yet. There is no basis for this news. A lot of fake news appears online these days. I understand that when people like a show they have their own opinions, but this news is not true at all," said the Anupamaa actor.

Moreover, Gaurav Khanna asked fans not to believe the news doing the rounds on social media. He even said that he is working very hard on the Star Plus daily soap and wants the show to top the charts.

