TV actor Smriti Khanna announces second pregnancy with husband Gautam Gupta | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta announce second pregnancy

TV actor Smriti Khanna took to her Instagram profile to share a joint post with her husband. The couple revealed that they are expecting their second child in September. Along with a long note, Smriti shares adorable pictures with her husband and daughter Anayka Gupta. Their pet dog Lucas can also be spotted in the photos.

Smriti Khanna shares good news!

Smriti revealed that she's expecting a September baby. "After a journey filled with more challenges than we ever expected, we are overflowing with emotion as we make this beautiful announcement: Our family is growing! Our darling daughter Anayka is stepping up to the role of big sister, and our dog Lucas is about to become the best big brother. We’ve dreamed of this moment and fought through tough times to get here. Our hearts are full as we share our joy with you. Baby #2 is on the way, and we couldn’t be more excited to meet our newest love. Here’s to new adventures and endless love as a family of four... plus paws! September ‘24 it is!" read their caption.

A love story on a TV set

Gautam Gupta, who's a producer met Smriti Khanna on the sets of Radhika Madan and Shakti Arora starrer daily soap, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. The show was aired in 2014 on Colors channel. The couple met on its sets for the first time and fell in love. After dating for a few years, Gautam proposed to Smriti on their trip to Goa. Later the couple got married in Mumbai in 2017. And they were blessed with their baby girl, Anayka in 2021.

Smriti Khanna has been featured in several TV shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, CID, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. She now runs a YouTube channel Mr. and Mrs. GG with her husband Gautam Gupta. They have 300K subscribers on this channel.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee's Silence 2 to Yami Gautam's Article 370; OTT releases this week