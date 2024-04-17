Manoj Bajpayee's Silence 2 to Yami Gautam's Article 370; OTT releases this week

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Silence 2 to Article 370, OTT releases this week

Manoj Bajpayee has created his own special place in the OTT space. He is dominating this entertainment platform through web series and films. The Family Man series has given Manoj stardom on OTT. After Joram, now his Silence 2 has been released on the OTT platform. Apart from Silence 2, there is a lot to offer in the OTT space this week for entertainment seekers. Have a look at the OTT releases this week.

Silence 2- The Night Owl Bar Shootout

Release date: 16 April

Platform: Zee5

This film is a murder mystery thriller, in which Manoj plays the role of ACP Avinash. Prachi Desai is also a part of the lead cast. Silence was released in 2021. This is Manoj's fifth film to be released directly on OTT.

See you in another life

Release date: 17 April

Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

It is a Spanish crime drama mini-series. Its story is inspired by a true incident.

Article 370

Release date: 19 April

Platform: Jio Cinema

Yami Gautam's starrer film is coming on OTT after theatres. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the removal of Article 370 is shown in the film.

Dream Scenario

Release date: 19 April

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Nicholas Casez is in the lead role in this film. This is the story of a man, whom people come to meet in his dreams. Things take a turn for the worse when his dreams start becoming scary.

Rebel Moon - Part 2: The Scargiver

Release date: 19 April

Platform: Netflix

Rebel Moon: The Scargiver is the second and final part of Zack Snyder's space adventure film.

Siren

Release date: 19 April

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

This is a Tamil action film. Jayaram Ravi and Keerthy Suresh are in lead roles.

The Tourist Season 2

Release date: 19 April

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Jamie Dornan is in the lead role in this web series. This is the story of a man who is a tourist. When he wakes up one morning, he has lost his memory. He doesn't even know his identity. Gradually his past starts haunting him.

Chief Detective 1958

Release date: 19 April

Platform: Jio Cinema

This is a Korean web series, which shows retro crime investigation drama.

