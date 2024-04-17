Nothing is more terrifying than dancing with Tiger Shroff, says Alaya F; shares shooting experience

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alaya F shares shooting experience with Tiger Shroff

Alaya F is winning hearts with her latest big-ticket release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Alaya F has stepped into a new genre with the film and is paired opposite Tiger Shroff. Cementing her strength as the shining star in the commercial space, Alaya F has emerged as one of the biggest USPs of the actioner. Sharing her memorable moments from the shoot, Alaya fondly recalls her first encounter with the electrifying energy of Tiger on the set of the song Rang Ishq Ka. The actor said that it was the first song she shot for the film and was terrified.

"Firstly, I was dancing with Tiger and there’s nothing more terrifying than that because he’s just such an incredible dancer. But once I did a few takes and calmed down, I realized I was having a lot of fun,” the actor added.

Alaya also said that while filming a romantic montage for the song, she was clueless and looked at Tiger and told him that she had no idea what to do. Tiger sweetly said, ‘Just follow my lead’, and Alaya recalls feeling happy with the result when she saw the monitor after the shot was done. "I was freaking out on the inside but trying to stay calm on the outside, he really helped put me at ease! I had a lot of fun on that song,” she adds.

Looking ahead, Alaya is set to embark on her next cinematic adventure in ‘Srikanth’, a biopic that promises to showcase her versatility and depth as an actor. While she has killed it in ‘BMCM’, Alaya looks adorable in the latest song from ‘Srikanth’. Sharing the screen with the talented Rajkummar Rao, she is poised to entertain audiences once again and solidify her status as a powerhouse performer in Bollywood.

