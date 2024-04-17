Deepika Padukone to miss item song shoot with Ajay Devgn, picture from Singham Again set goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone's picture from Singham set goes viral

Global star Deepika Padukone, who has proven her acting prowess, leaves no stone unturned in winning the hearts of her fans. Recently, Deepika and Ranveer Singh had announced their pregnancy. While most actresses stay away from work during pregnancy, Deepika is busy fulfilling her work commitments these days. As soon as she returned from her pregnancy phase vacation i.e. babymoon, she started working for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and a glimpse of this has also come to the fore.

DP's solid look with baby bump revealed

In the picture that surfaced, Deepika Padukone is seen in a police uniform. Wearing a khaki uniform and dark glasses, she is completely looking like a 'Singham girl'. The film's director Rohit Shetty is also seen with him on the set. After the pregnancy announcement, this is the first picture of the actress in which her baby bump is visible. However, as the actor is expecting a September baby, her baby bump is not yet grown to be widely visible.

Deepika to give ide song shoot a miss due to pregnancy?

If reports are to be believed, then Rohit Shetty has hired choreographer Ganesh Acharya for the new item number from Singham Again. All the lead actors, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff will be seen dancing to the tunes of Acharya. However, due to her pregnancy, reportedly, Deepika will not be shooting this high-octane item song.

Two back-to-back superhit films

Let us tell you, Deepika Padukone appeared in two superhit films last year. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan were included in this. Now the actress will be seen in many more projects. The actress is also shooting for the multi-starrer film 'Singham Again', in which her action avatar is to be seen. Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff will also be seen with Deepika Padukone in this film. Moreover, her next release will be Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

Also Read: Chiyaan Vikram transforms into 'Thangalaan', makers share 'tribute' video on actor's 58th birthday | WATCH