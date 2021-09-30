Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARANKUNDRRA/FANPAGE Bigg Boss 15: All about Karan Kundrra, his shows, girlfriends, controversies and much more!

One of the most popular shows of the small screen, Bigg Boss 15 is all set to hit Television from October 2. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the reality show will see various celebrities walking into the house with 'jungle theme' this Saturday. While many are excited to see the actor back in the avatar of the host, there are others who are talking about the confirmed list of contestants. While a number of names have been doing rounds on the internet, some of them have been confirmed by the makers. One amongst those is that of Karan Kundrra, who is counted amongst one of the most good-looking and popular actors of the industry. In case you are unaware about who he is and for what he is popular for, we are here for your rescue!

Karan Kundrra-- Early Life and Education:

Karan was born in Jalandhar city of Punjab on October 1, 1984. He happens to be the youngest brother of three sisters in his house. Having completed his studies at Mayo College, Ajmer Rajasthan and MBA in the US, he decided to join the field of acting in the year 2008 with his debut show with Balaji Telefilms' 'Kitni Mohabbat hai.'

Karan Kundrra-- daily soaps, reality shows, movies & music videos:

Hvaing made his acting debut as Arjun Punj in Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2008, he went on to play the lead role in Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai. He went on to do daily soaps like Aahat, Kitani Mohabbat Hai Season 2, Teri Meri Love Stories, Gumrah – End Of Innocence (host), Gumrah – End Of Innocence season 2 (host), V The Serial, Gumrah (host) from 2012 to 2014 and was recently seen playing the role of Ranveer in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Shivangi Joshi.

Speaking about reality shows, he has been a part of shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Love School (Host) and Roadies Rising (gangleader). And now he is all set to enter the BB house, as per the latest promo shared by the makers.

Speaking about music videos, Karan has been a part of songs like-- Do Chaar Din, Sunn Le Zara, Jiss Waqt Tera Chehra, Sukoon, Na Maar and Kangana Lede.

Karan has even played roles in various films namely-- Pure Punjabi Prem, Horror Story, Jatt Romantic, Mere Yaar Kaminey, Control Bhaji Control, Mubarakan, 1921, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Karan Kundrra-- Girlfriends

Karan was known to be dating actress Kritika Kamra. The two met during the shooting of their show Kitni Mohabbat Hai wherein they shared crackling chemistry on and off-screen. They enjoyed a massive fan following but they broke up due to personal reasons. Previously, Kritika in an interview spoke about their split and said, "There is no definite reason for my split with Karan. There was no fight. Both of us got very busy with our new shows and this took a toll on our relationship. Sadly, we couldn't take care of our relationship. There was an emotional attachment, we were together 24/7, but he never proposed to me and I am glad he didn't."

Later, he went on to date model-VJ Anusha Dandekar. The two were known to be a strong couple until one day news of their breakup started doing rounds. The same was confirmed by Anusha who through her Instagram posts hinted about their relationship going downhill. In a recent AMA session with fans, she blamed Karan for their split as she wrote, "We deserve more…honesty, love and happiness… and it starts itself love… so I chose me. That’s it."

Karan Kundrra-- Controversies

During the course of Roadies 2017 auditions, Karan lost his calm over a contestant and slapped him on national television. It all happened when the participant wrote about how embarrassed he was when his sister married his friend, against his wishes. Not only this but the person spoke about how he even slapped his sister for her deeds. Listening to this, not just Karan but even others including Rannvijay Singh, Neha Dhupia, Harbhajan Singh and Prince Narula got angry.

However, Karan lost his control and went on to slap the contestant for doingw hat he did. He even lectured him and said, "Ye jo tu samaaj ki baat karra hai na, tum samaaj ke sabse bade keede ho. Tum jaise log na dharti pe hone nahi chahiye."

Apart from this, the actor even grabbed eyeballs during the arrest of businessman Raj Kundra in porn case. In an interview with HT, he revealed how many misunderstood him for Raj. He said, "Some thought that it was a mistake, some thought that the person in question is me. There were some who started abusing me. They started tagging me and replying on Twitter, with my fans correcting them."