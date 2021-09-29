Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/CELEBRITYSHALA Old video of Shehnaaz Gill playing with Gippy Grewal's son is the best thing on internet today. Seen it yet?

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been absent from the limelight evr sinc ethe shocking demise of her alleged boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. The two of them won hearts of their fans with their adorable chemistry after which they even featured in a couple of music videos together. Her fans are eagerly waiting for an update and are hoping that she gets back to her normal life. Meanwhile, an old video of the Punjabi singer-actress has gone viral on the internet in which she can be seen spending quality time with Gippy Grewal’s son Gurbaaz Grewal. In the same, Sana can be seen holding him in her hands and talking about how adorable he is. The way the little boy smiles after she kisses his forehead in enough to make your day!

The video has been shared by various fan pages of Shehnaaz on Instagram and it is being said that the sam eha sbeen shot in Canada during the filming of her upcoming film 'Honsla Rakh.' She looks happy as she showers love on him and calls him 'nona bacha.' The two of them were seen clad in jackets.

Shehnaaz is yet to resume the shoot of the film. Meanwhile, the makers have released the trailer that has left everyone excited. Fans are praising her character of a mother in the film. The same was shared by her co-star Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram with a caption reading, "Tension Vension Mard Ni Lende..Dinde Fattey Chakk..Rakh HONSLA RAKH Trailer Out Now HONSLA RAKH LINK IN BIO."

The film apart from Diljit and Shehnaaz also features Sonam Bajwa in crucial role. The comedy film, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, is all set to release on October 15.

Coming to Sidharth, he passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. The rumoured couple have appeared on the reality shows Bigg Boss OTT nad Dance Deewane a few days before his untimely demise.