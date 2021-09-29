Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ALIABHATT/FANPAGE Inside pics from Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's dreamy date in Jodhpur go viral, fans say 'ab shaadi karlo'

Bollywood actor Ranboir Kapoor turned 39 on September 28. Day before his special day, he head off to Jodhpur with girlfiend Alia Bhatt and pictures of the duo form the airport went viral on social media. The actress on the occasion of Ranbir's birthday also shared an adorable post on Instgaram. It was an adorable picture of the two of them enjoying the beautiful sunset at the picturesque location. While many were still in awe of the photo, another set of unseen pics have gone viral on the internet. The same happens to be from their dreamy date where the lovebirds can be seen enjoying the sunset. Not only this but in one of the photographs, the 'Barfi' actor was seen laying on the ground with Alia sitting beside him.

The picture have been shared on various fan pages on the photo-sharing application. Alia was seen wearing all-white aatire while the birthday boy opted for a t-shirt, jeans and his trademark black cap. Have a look at the same here:

Speaking about Alia's birthday post for Ranbir, the duo sat on what seemed like a riverbank, with their back towards the camera, as Alia snuggled onto Ranbir's shoulder. They gazed together at the horizon as the sun was setting behind the clouds. She wrote alongside, "happy birthday my life."

The two of them have been dating for quite some time now. Not only this but time and again, they have confessed their love for each other during varios interviews. Their holidays or public announcements always manage to grab the attention of the fans.

They are all set to share the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Apart from this, Ranbir will be soon seen in Luv Ranjan's next and 'Shamshera'. While on the other hand, Alia too will be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Darlings', 'RRR' and 'Takht'.