Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Pankaj Tripathi, Pratik Gandhi next special guests on Big B's quiz show

Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi will be seen as the special guests in the upcoming episodes of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's' 'Shaandaar Shukravaar'. Both the actors will be on the hotseat playing the game with the host Amitabh Bachchan. Not only will they be seen playing the game but will also share personal anecdotes and industry experiences with Amitabh Bachchan and Pratik Gandhi will also be seen performing the 'Mohan's Masala' skit on the show. It will be from the play 'Mohan's Masala' that Pratik has been doing since 2015-16.

Pratik will also be seen playing a quirky quiz with Amitabh Bachchan where he will be seen asking rather interesting questions to the host. In the promo shared by the makers, Pratik can be seen speaking his dialogue as he says, "Locha, lafda, jalebi aur fafda ko Gujarati ki life se koi nahi nikaal sakta," to which Big B replies, "Ye sab dialoguebaazi hai. Isme bahut risk hoga, aapko maalum hai." Giving a fierce response to the megastar, the actor said, "Risk hai toh isk hai." This left Sr Bachchan impressed as he exclaimed, "aaye haaye."

The promo was shared by the makers on the official Instagram handle of the channel alongside caption reading, "Pankaj aur Pratik jab hotseat par honge sang, tab #KBC13 ke manch par jamega ek alag hi rang! Dekhiye inn dono umda kalakaron ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati #ShaandaarShukravaar mein, 1st Oct raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par."

Pankaj Tripathi is known for his number of projects like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' film series, 'Fukrey', 'Masaan', while Pratik Gandhi received a lot of appreciation for playing stock broker Harshad Mehta in the web series 'Scam 1992'.

Speaking about the quiz show, it has till date welcomed celebrities like Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Virender Sehwag-Sourav Ganguly and Neeraj Chopra-PR Sreejesh so far.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.

-With IANS inputs