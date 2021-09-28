Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MIESHAIYER Bigg Boss 15: Splitsvilla fame Miesha Iyer, Don 2 actor Sahil Shroff to be locked inside the house?

Popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on October 2 this year. While many are excited about the new season, others are talking about the confirmed list of contestants. The show this time will see the participation of Bigg Boss OTT contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. Apart from that a number of names of celebrities are doing rounds on the internet. Some of the same have been confirmed by the makers of the show while others still remain a mystery. Sailing the same boat, names of former Splitsvilla contestant Miesha Iyer and Don 2 actor Sahil Shroff have popped up.

Inteerstingly, she has been a part of another reality show Ace Of Space season1 which also featured Pratik and BB OTT winner Divya Agarwal. Miesha and Pratik were known for their fights in the show. However, the two later became friends so much so that many even thought that they are dating each other. Apart from this, Miesha has even been a part of Splitsvilla 12 where she became the runner up with her ex-roadie Ashish Bhatia.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan are now CONFIRMED

Speaking about Sahil, he played a crucial role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don 2: The King Is Back and Shaadi Ki Side Effects. However, the participation of the two of them have not been confirmed yet.

Just yesterday, the makers confirmed the entry of Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Afsana Khan and Simba Nagpal throughy a promo. Apart from them, Vidhi Pandya of Udann fame, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht and Akasa Singh will also be locked inside the house.

The show this time will be shoted by none other than superstar Salman Khan for the twelfth time. The theme of the year is that of a 'jungle' during which the contestants will stay in a forest and will fight for basic necessities.