Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARAN/TEJASSWI/SIMBA/AFSANA Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan are now CONFIRMED

Bigg Boss 15 Updates: The much-anticipated reality shows of the small screen hosted by superstar Salman Khan is all set to begin very soon. The premiere night will take place October 2 and the news has left everyone super excited. The fans are eagerly waiting for the confirmed list of contestants and in the wake of the same, names of a number of celebrities are doing rounds on the internet. While some are tentative, others have been confirmed by the makers of the show. Some of those include names of Bigg Boss OTT contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt, and TV actor Donal Bisht. And now a new promo has been shared that confirms the entry of Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan as participants.

The four contestants were introduced in a video which was shared on the official Instagram handle of Colors' channel with a caption reading, "#BB15 ke iss jungle mein dangal karne aa rahe hain bade hi adbhut contestants. Kya aap inhe pehchan sakte hai? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15, 2nd October se, Sat-Sun 9:30 baje aur Mon-Fri 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #BiggBoss."

The teaser gives an insight of the contestants exploring the jungle. First, Tejasswi makes her entry and is introduced as someone who loved to play with danger. Next in line is 'superstar' Karan after which 'shaktimaan shikaari' Simba makes his entry. Last but not the least is the singing cuckoo is Titliyaan Warga fame singer Afsana Khan.