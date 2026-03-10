Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty rebound as US President Trump predicts Middle East de-escalation

Mumbai:

A day after ending sharply lower, Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, rebounded on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, amid positive global cues as geopolitical tensions show early signs of easing after Trump suggested that the US–Israel conflict with Iran could conclude soon. This led to a significant drop in the crude oil prices. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 809.57 points to start the session at 78,375.73, the Nifty added 252.75 points to open at 24,280.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,566.16 and the Nifty 50 at 24,028.05. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index gained 204.68 points, or 1.29 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was down by 71.26 points or 0.97 per cent, to trade at 7,411.38. Meanwhile, India VIX has fallen nearly 12 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Indigo, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers with Indigo leading the pack by gaining 3.84 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Reliance was the only loser and shed 1.17 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 870 stocks advancing against 1,601 stocks declining on the NSE. 28 stocks remained unchanged.

"For day traders, 24,000-23,900/77500-77200 would act as key support zones. Above this, we could see an extension of the pullback move till 24,200-24,300/78000-78300. On the flip side, below 23,900/77200, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate. If the market falls below this level, it could retest 23,700/76500. Further downside may also continue, potentially dragging the index to 23,500/76000. The strategy should be to reduce weak long positions between 24200/24300 levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 319.5 points at 24,335, compared to the previous close of 24,015.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak for the seventh consecutive session and offloaded equities worth Rs 6,030.38 crore on March 9, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided strong support by purchasing equities of Rs 9,013.80 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday after crude oil prices plunged to USD 90 per barrel. While Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 1,059.28 points or 2.01 per cent to trade at 53,788, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 411.54 points. However, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 223.81 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 16.02 points or 0.39 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)