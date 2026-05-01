Days after workers' protests, security heightened across Noida for Labour Day; Section 163 imposed

Noida:

Security has been heightened across the Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday in view of the International Labour Day, with officials imposing Section 163 till May 8 to ensure that law and order is maintained in the district, the police said in a notification on Thursday. This comes days after the workers' protest turned violent in Noida leading to vandalism at multiple places.

According to the police, the security has been particularly intensified at key locations such as outside multinational companies (MNCs), industrial units and major intersections. Personnel have also been deployed from other districts, the police said.

The deployment, the police said, comprises six officers of SP rank, 14 Additional SPs, 30 Circle Officers, 65 Inspectors, 400 Sub-Inspectors, 150 women Sub-Inspectors, 900 constables, 200 women constables, and 10 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

Additionally, two DCPs, three Additional DCPs and four ACPs have been deputed.

CCTV footage being monitored

The police have said that a gazetted officer has been deployed at the control room to monitor the entire situation through CCTV footage. Besides, drones will also been used to check everything.

"CCTV cameras and over 50 drone points have been set up for surveillance. Continuous dialogue and coordination are being maintained with industrial units and labour organisations," Additional CP (Law and Order) Rajiv Narayan Mishra told news agency ANI, while adding that Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was imposed to avoid the spread of rumours.

"Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours to ensure that Labour Day and the days following remain peaceful and that workers and industrial units can function smoothly," the official warned.

The April 13 protests in Noida

A massive protest had erupted across Noida on April 13, with workers and labourers demanding an increase in their wages and better working conditions for them. The protests turned violent, with many vehicles getting torched and stone pelting at several locations.

So far, the police have arrested 300 people in connection with the violence. The police also suggested involvement of Pakistan-linked suspects in provoking violence through misleading posts on social media. Currently, the police are investigating the matter.

Although it must be noted that workers at many firms in Noida have now said that the working conditions have improved and their demands have been accepted.

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