Noida workers protest: Fresh violence erupts in multiple areas, several cops injured in stone-pelting

New Delhi:

Fresh violence broke out in Noida’s Sector-121 and the Phase 2 area on Tuesday during ongoing workers’ protests, with several police personnel injured in heavy stone pelting. Protesters reportedly attacked a police bus, causing extensive damage to the vehicle. Workers also clashed with police personnel in Sector-70, 71, 80.

Several women police officers were among those injured in the clashes, as the situation escalated with continued stone pelting targeting security forces in the area. According to preliminary reports, protesters pelted police vehicles with stones near the Cleo County society while the cops were explaining the UP government's decision to hike minimum wages to labourers in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

This comes after violent protests gripped the city on Monday as protests by factory workers demanding a wage hike turned aggressive, leading to widespread disruption. Vehicles, including police SUVs, were set on fire, public property was vandalised, and incidents of stone pelting were reported from several industrial areas, paralysing traffic.

The Uttar Pradesh Police used mild force to disperse the protesters and later registered FIRs against two X handles for allegedly spreading rumours linked to the unrest. The state government also constituted a special panel to address the situation.

The violence began in the afternoon, with sporadic stone pelting and vandalism continuing until around 5 pm.

Police probe alleged conspiracy behind Noida protests

Authorities have registered 7 FIRs and launched action against individuals accused of spreading rumours and inciting unrest during the recent protests in Noida.

Investigators said what began as a demonstration over labour grievances quickly escalated into coordinated violence across more than 80 locations. Incidents of arson were reported in at least 4 to 5 areas, causing significant damage to private and industrial property.

One of the key findings of the probe is the alleged use of WhatsApp groups to mobilise and influence participants. Police sources said protestors were added overnight to multiple groups using QR codes, many of which operated under different names, including those linked to labour movements and union style identities.

According to officials, these digital groups were used to circulate provocative and inflammatory messages, encouraging participants to intensify protests and escalate confrontations.

Also read: Shady WhatsApp groups, provocative texts and Pak links - What led to violence in Noida labour protest