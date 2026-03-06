New 6-lane Lucknow Link Expressway to connect Purvanchal to Delhi, check full details

Noida:

Travel between the eastern and western parts of the state is set to become faster and more convenient with the construction of the Lucknow Link Expressway, which will connect the Purvanchal Expressway to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Once completed, this new corridor will create a high-speed route from Purvanchal to Delhi, providing relief from long traffic jams. The proposed Lucknow Link Expressway will be approximately 50.94 kilometres long. As a greenfield expressway project, it will be built entirely on new land using modern construction technology.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has issued tenders for the project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 2,864.82 crore. The government aims to complete construction within 36 months.

Purvanchal and Agra-Lucknow Expressways: Current Connectivity

The Purvanchal Expressway, inaugurated in 2021, spans 341 kilometres, connecting Ghazipur to Chand Sarai village near Lucknow. It allows travellers to cover the distance from Ghazipur to Lucknow in approximately three and a half hours, improving connectivity to districts including Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur.

The Agra-Lucknow Expressway, 302 kilometres long, connects western Uttar Pradesh to the state capital and has significantly reduced travel time between Agra and Lucknow.

How the Link Expressway Will Transform Travel

Once the Lucknow Link Expressway is completed, it will establish a direct connection between the Agra-Lucknow and Purvanchal Expressways, enabling high-speed travel from Purvanchal to Delhi-NCR without entering city traffic.

Currently, vehicles travelling from western Uttar Pradesh to Purvanchal face heavy congestion around Lucknow. The new expressway will allow long-distance vehicles to bypass the city, reducing traffic within the capital and potentially lowering the risk of accidents caused by heavy vehicles.