HDFC Bank customers alert: UPI-based ATM withdrawal rules set to be changed from April 2026 - Details

New Delhi:

The country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, has announced an important change regarding Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based cash withdrawals at its ATMs. As per the latest update, cash withdrawals made using UPI at HDFC Bank ATMs will now be included in the customer’s monthly free ATM transaction limit. Once the free limit is exhausted, UPI-based withdrawals will attract the same charges applicable to regular ATM transactions.

New Rule Effective from April 1, 2026

The revised rule will come into effect from April 1, 2026. From this date, UPI cash withdrawals at HDFC Bank ATMs will be treated on par with standard ATM withdrawals. After the free transaction limit is reached, customers will be charged Rs 23 per transaction plus applicable taxes.

Free ATM Transaction Limits for Savings and Salary Accounts

HDFC Bank provides a limited number of free ATM transactions per month to savings and salary account holders:

Five free transactions at HDFC Bank ATMs

Three free transactions at other bank ATMs in metro cities

Five free transactions at other bank ATMs in non-metro cities

Transactions beyond these limits will attract applicable charges.

Certain HDFC Bank current account holders enjoy unlimited free transactions at the bank’s ATMs. These include:

Biz Lite+, Biz Pro+, Biz Ultra+, Biz Elite+, Flexi, Plus, Activ, Ascent, Max Advantage, Max, Professional, Ecomm, Apex, Ultima, Flexi, Merchant Advantage Plus Current Account, Merchant Advantage Current Account, Supreme Current Account, Startup Current Account (formerly Smartup Alpha Current Account), Smartup Max, Smartup Growth, and Giga Current Account.

Customers under these categories can carry out unlimited cash withdrawals at HDFC Bank ATMs without incurring charges.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank recently announced plans to disburse Rs 20 crore under the FY26 edition of its Parivartan Startup Grants programme to support social impact-driven innovations. The programme will support 10 strategic initiatives across priority sectors, including climate innovation, agriculture and sustainable livelihoods, manufacturing and MSME innovation, financial inclusion, and gender diversity and inclusion, along with emerging areas including AI and deep technology.

