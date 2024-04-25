Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Registration starts on April 26, know how to apply for game show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A new promo of KBC 16 was unveiled earlier this month.

The countdown for the next edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has begun. Last week, the makers of the show announced that the online registration of KBC 16 is all set to start from April 26. Host Amitabh Bachchan also took to his social media accounts and informed fans about the announcement. ''So much love has been showered that it is returning once again, #KaunBanegaCrorepati. Starting #KBCRegistrations 26 April at 9 pm,'' the legendary actor wrote in the caption. If you are also interested in participating in the show, scroll down to know how you can register yourself for the upcoming season.

How to get registered?

Registration is commencing this Friday at 9 pm with a question which will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television (SET). Viewers need to answer the question and send their details, either through SMS or via the SonyLiv application. Lucky participants will be randomly picked, who will advance to the next round. As per several media reports, the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will begin airing on the TV channel either in July's last week or in August's first week.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared some of his pictures from the sets of the show and wrote in Hindi, ''car mein dopahar ka bhojan karna pada, ab toh break lene ka samay bhi nahi hai (Took lunch inside the car, as now there is no time for any breaks).''

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will reportedly commence in July.

Big B's other projects

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Nag Ahswin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD, which is reportedly made on a huge budget of RS 600 crore. A promo was unveiled by the film's makers recently, which showcases details about Big B's character in it. Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the role of Ashwatthama in this upcoming film.

Apart from this, the legendary actor will also be seen in Rajinikanth's 170th film, tentatively titled Vettaiyan (Thalaivar 170). The film will also mark his debut in the Tamil cinema. He will also lend his voice to a song in the Kannada film titled Butterfly.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell in Mahadev betting app case

Also Read: From Chaleya to Manwa Laage: Arijit Singh's popular tracks picturised on Shah Rukh Khan