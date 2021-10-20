Donal Bisht-Vidhi Pandya evicted from Bigg Boss 15: Vikas Gupta, Kamya Panjabi and others react

Follow us on Image Source : DONAL BISHT VIDHI PANDYA EVICTED FROM BI Donal Bisht Vidhi Pandya evicted from Bigg Boss 15 Vikas Gupta Kamya Panjabi celebs fans react

Bigg Boss 15 fans witnessed a shocking double elimination during which Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht bid goodbye to the show. The decision came after the contestants were reprimanded for their behavious inside the house of locking the main house, sleeping during the day and stealing items. As a result, Bigg Boss punishes the contestants who earned their position inside the main house and asks them to pack their bags and move back to the jungle area. Not only this but the exit doors were opened and the housemates were asked two names of those whose contribution in the show has been the least. As a result, the majority of people took the name of Vidhi and Donal and they got evicted. Well now, various reactions have been pouring in and the early ones were that of Vikas Gupta and Kamya Panjabi

Taking to Twitter, Kamya who was a part of Bigg Boss 7 wrote, "Gharwale kaun hote hai decide karne waale? Let janta decide na Face with rolling eyes u did the same with @ashukla09 this is unfair #BiggBoss @ColorsTV #NotRight #BiggBoss15."

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta tweeted, "I had quite liked #VidhiPandya & I feel #DonalBisht wasn’t expecting the show to be so aggressive but I think she would have turned out to be one hell of a player if continued in the house. Quite unfortunate if they both have been asked to leave the #BiggBoss15 House #VikasGupta."

Soon after the decision was taken, many housemates broke down in tears. Umar Riaz, while taking Donal and Vidhi’s name said, "It’s a hard decision but I actually wanted to build a connection with Donal, atleast a friendship. It had to be mutual."

Not just him but even Tejassvi Prakash cried a lot. Karan Kundrra on the other hand joked with Vidhi and says that now that she is going, he can get involved in any relationship.

Speaking about the show, it is being said that Anusha Dandekar and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat are all set to make way into the house as wildcard entries. However, neither the actors nor the makers have confirmed the same.