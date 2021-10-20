Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SUMANPURI Nine-year-old girl copies Dayaben aka Disha Vakani from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Videos go viral

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest-running shows of the small screen. Every now and then, the shows comes under the limelight either because of its track or actors. However, the most common topic of discussion amongst its fans is whether actress Disha Vakani will be returning as Dayaben or not. It has been a long time since the actress left the show but fans still shower love on her dialogues and share videos of the same on fan pages. Sialing in the same boat, videos of a nine-year-old girl mimicking on some of the popular dialogues of Dayaben have gone viral on the internet. Suman, who hails from Punjab, is quite active on Instagram has been sharing videos dressed up in the attire of the actress and receiving praises.

Not just the way she inacts Disha Vakani but also how she dresses up to her hairdo and the makeup has caught everyone's attention so much so that Netizens have started calling her 'Choti Dayaben.' She began sharing the clips on both Instagram and YouTube September and within a short span of time, she has gained many followers.

Have a look at some of her videos here:

For those unversed, Disha happens to be one of the most popular characters of the show whose catchphrase Hey Maa! Mataji! (Oh God!) amused everyone. Known for he rperfect comic timing, Disha left the show in the year 2017 when she took a maternity break. It was expected that she would make a comeback but that did not happen. However, she made cameo appearances in 2018 and 2019.

The show is currently going on without the character of Dayaben and is topping the charts week after week.