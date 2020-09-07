Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty to be grilled by NCB again today

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death case: Rhea Chakraborty questioned by NCB

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) grilled actress Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday in connection with the probe into the drugs angle clouding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has been summoned again for Monday after a six-hour-long session. The development came after NCB arrested Rhea's brother Shwoik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda in the case. The Esplanade Court sent the duo in NCB custody for 4 days till September 9. Also, NCB arrested the late actor's personal staff Dipesh Sawant.

As the investigation to know the cause behind Sushant Singh Rajput's death continues, NCB claims that the officials are not satisfied with Rhea's answers and will confront her with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty, Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant in order to ascertain their individual roles in this alleged drug racket after it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly procured by these people.

On the other hand, during the questioning, Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly confessed that she used to procure drugs but never consumed them. She also stated that the late actor used to consume marijuana. A total of eight people have been arrested till now by the NCB with six being directly linked to this probe while two were arrested by it when the probe was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's family has been running a campaign on social media which has been supported by millions of people. The family claims that they want to know the cause behind the actor's death. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirto shared a childhood picture with Sushant on Twitter and called their fight 'Satya Ka Agrah.' She tweeted, "He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it."

(1/3) We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But,I failed Bhai...I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice!I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy. pic.twitter.com/w6WXhtpxJV — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 6, 2020

