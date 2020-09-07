Monday, September 07, 2020
     
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty to be grilled by NCB again today

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned again by NCB for Monday. The agency said it also wants to confront Rhea with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant in order to ascertain their individual roles in this alleged drug racket after it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly procured by these people.

New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2020 9:03 IST
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) grilled actress Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday in connection with the probe into the drugs angle clouding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has been summoned again for Monday after a six-hour-long session. The development came after NCB arrested Rhea's brother Shwoik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda in the case. The Esplanade Court sent the duo in NCB custody for 4 days till September 9. Also, NCB arrested the late actor's personal staff Dipesh Sawant. 

As the investigation to know the cause behind Sushant Singh Rajput's death continues, NCB claims that the officials are not satisfied with Rhea's answers and will confront her with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty, Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant in order to ascertain their individual roles in this alleged drug racket after it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly procured by these people.

On the other hand, during the questioning, Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly confessed that she used to procure drugs but never consumed them. She also stated that the late actor used to consume marijuana. A total of eight people have been arrested till now by the NCB with six being directly linked to this probe while two were arrested by it when the probe was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's family has been running a campaign on social media which has been supported by millions of people. The family claims that they want to know the cause behind the actor's death. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirto shared a childhood picture with Sushant on Twitter and called their fight 'Satya Ka Agrah.' She tweeted, "He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it."

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

  • Sep 07, 2020 9:03 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rhea Chakraborty leaves for NCB office

    Rhea Chakraborty leaves for the NCB office for interrogation. She was grilled by NCB on Sunday for 6-long-hours

  • Sep 07, 2020 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    EXCLUSIVE: Everything Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandip Ssingh said about allegations against him

    Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandip Ssingh, in an exclusive interview with India TV, clarifies everything that has been said against him in the past few days. During the conversation, Sandip said that he sad about the fact that he has to give a certificate of his friendship. He said that he has struggled a lot in his life but has never seen the worst day when he has to share screenshots of his personal chat with the late actor.

  • Sep 07, 2020 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's dogs Amar, Akbar, Anthony are up for adoption

    Sushant's farmhouse caretaker Raees told IANS, "On June 14 afternoon, I saw the news that Sushant sir has committed suicide on TV news channels and at first I could not believe what I was seeing. Just a day before, he had transferred money to my account to take care of his pet dogs, Amar, Akbar and Anthony."

  • Sep 07, 2020 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by NCB again today

    Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was grilled for grueling six-hours on Sunday when she first appeared before the NCB for questioning. She has been summoned again for Monday as the NCB continues its investigations to unravel the drugs angle that has emerged in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea, who did not appear to be flustered as she stepped out, underwent interrogation by several teams of NCB sleuths during the day before they finally permitted her to go home after 6 p.m. in her own vehicle.

  • Sep 07, 2020 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shweta Singh Kirti also shared posters and Billboards in Budapest where people have been demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput as well and shared her gratitude for their support.

  • Sep 07, 2020 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister calls their fight for justice as 'Satya ka Agrah'

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a picture from their childhood and said that the family only wants to know what happened with the actor. She stressed that the family wants the truth and calls it 'satya ka agrah.' She tweeted, "We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But,I failed Bhai...I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice!I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy."

    In another tweet, she wrote, "He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it."

    She added, "Let’s keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah."

