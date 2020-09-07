Ankita Lokhande helps to fulfill Sushant Singh Rajput's unfulfilled dream of planting 1000 trees. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUSHANT.ANKITA Ankita Lokhande helps to fulfil Sushant Singh Rajput's unfulfilled dream of planting 1000 trees

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing about the late actor with his fans through several social media posts. a couple of days ago, she has revealed that Sushant wanted to plant 1000 trees. She also urged the fans to plant as many trees as possible to fulfill the late actor's unfulfilled dream. Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also extended help to fulfill the dream and bought plants for her home.

Ankita Lokhande's video surfaced the internet in which the actress can be seen buying plants with her mother. The actress claims that she is doing her bit and also urges fans to support the family and plant trees in the name of Sushant Singh Rajput. She said, "Sabko message do, plants lagao. Sushant ki 50 dreams mein se ek dream yeh tha ki woh 1000 plants lagane aur yeh meine apne taraf se shuruwaat ki hai aur I hope sab plants lagae" Check out the video here-

Earlier, Shweta Singh Kirti had tweeted, "Can we make this happen? Let’s do it for our Sushant! #Plant4SSR" On Monday, she shared another appeal to plant trees and wrote, "“Make My Dream True” Let’s make it a Reality #Plants4SSR #"

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Death case LIVE Updates September 7

Also, on Monday, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a childhood picture with Sushant and said that she failed him. She said that the family has only one intention which is to know the truth. She stressed that the family wants to know what happened and calls it 'satya ka agrah.' She tweeted, "We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But,I failed Bhai...I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice!I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy."

In another tweet, she wrote, "He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it." She added, "Let’s keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah."

(1/3) We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But,I failed Bhai...I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice!I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy. pic.twitter.com/w6WXhtpxJV — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 6, 2020

(3/3) Let’s keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah, #SatyagrahForSSR — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 6, 2020

Meanwhile, three agencies, CBI, NCB and ED, have been investigating the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In the latest development, the Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Rhea Chakraborty for interrogation regarding the drug nexus. NCB has already arrested Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant in the case and they have been sent in custody till September 9.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage