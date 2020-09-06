EXCLUSIVE: Everything Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandip Ssingh said about allegations against him

Soon after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the one person who was seen rushing everywhere was none other than his friend Sandip Ssingh. However, when the probe into the actor's death began, it came to light that there were certain phone calls that took place between Ssingh and the ambulance driver between June 14-16. Not only this, a lot of claims including his gesture raised eyebrows. His interrogation with CBI is going on and amid this, he in an exclusive interview with India TV clarifies everything that has been said against him in the past few days. During the conversation, Sandip said that he sad about the fact that he has to give a certificate of his friendship. He said that he has struggled a lot in his life but has never seen the worst day when he has to share screenshots of his personal chat with Sushant. Not only this, he even broke silence on his thumbs-up picture that went viral.
Talking to India TV, Sandip said, "I never thought that I have to give a certificate of my friendship. I have worked a lot for who I am. I have no one in the industry who helped me. My relations in the industry are because of my work. I met Sushant when I was working for Saraswatichandra. I offered him the show as he had recently left the number one show Pavitra Rishta after receiving offers from Bollywood. From there I came to know that we belong to the same place and had the same hobbies and lifestyle."
View this post on Instagram
Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house❤️ I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face. Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid! I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it.
Did Sandip Ssingh knew Sushant's family?
Speaking about whether he knew Sushant's family or not, Ssingh said, "Sushant was a TV actor then he started working in films. I know many actors. It is not necessary that I also know about everyone's family. His family is right that they don't know me because I never met them before. I met all of them only on June 14, but that was not the time that I would introduce myself."
Sandip on Sunday shared the screenshots of his chats with the late actor and also his sister on social media. Talking about the same he said, "Today is a really sad day for me as I had to provide a certificate by sharing my personal WhatsApp chats with the late actor on Instagram and Twitter."
View this post on Instagram
Sorry bhai, my silence has broken 20 years of my image and family into pieces. I was unaware that friendship requires a certificate in today’s time. Today I am making our personal chats public, as this is the last resort which proves our equation. #sushantsinghrajput #sandipssingh
View this post on Instagram
On 14th June when I heard about you I was unable to stop myself and I rushed to your house in grief but was shocked to see no one present except Mittu Didi. I am still thinking whether I was wrong to stand by your sister in that critical time or I should have waited for your other friends to come. #sushantsinghrajput #Sandipssingh
View this post on Instagram
Everyone is saying that your family does not know me. Yes, its correct, I never met your family. Is it my fault to help a grieving sister alone in this city to complete the final rites of a brother ? Just want to end the speculation why I was talking to the ambulance driver despite his statement. #SushantSinghRajput #SandipSsingh #MittuSingh #OPSingh
Talking about his body language, Sandip told India TV, "When I came to know about what happened with Sushant, I called Mahesh Shetty and we both reached his house. When I reached his house, there was no one except his sister. A person who was 35-years-old who had contacts in the industry had no one at the time of his death. What is my mistake if I was supportive or I was not crying or showing thumbs up to the media."
What happened on June 14?
"When we reached there, we spoke to the watchman who allowed us to go further. We went upstairs and confirmed on which flood he lived because we had never visited that flat before. The police asked us about our whereabouts and we were asked to wait. After some time his body was brought down and was taken to the hospital through an ambulance. We later received a call after which I was asked for Sushant's identity proof. I went upstairs where I met Meetu didi and told her the same. When the policemen asked who was Sandip Ssingh, that is when I showed thumbs up," said Sandip.
"Who said that I am the culprit? Who has got the right to keep a track of me, bring camera outside my house? My society has asked me to leave my house. I am here in Mumbai and will appear before the probing agencies whenever required. Who has given the right to people to speak about my mother and sister?
View this post on Instagram
Today when I entered your house bhai there was no hug, no masti and laughter.... 10 yrs of brotherhood with you and you left me shocked, broken and speechless...all our memories all those love filled moments we spent as a family will now forever haunt me. You promised me that you will be the first actor in my directorial debut, you said we are both Bihari and hence we have to rule this industry together. You broke all your promises today...You betrayed me my brother...you have left me alone @sushantsinghrajput
I was the first person who came to the forefront to give an interview. What is my mistake? I have my work as well. My number has been flashed, people are abusing me. Everyone calls me and give suggestions. Some people even said that I was stupid that I went there. If this was my mistake, me and my family are now suffering," he continued.
'No one except me from the industry was present at the time of Sushant Singh Rajput's death'
I helped his family out of humanity. No one reached at the time of his death. Sushant has worked with a lot of people but a few people only came at the time of his funeral. I was myself shocked after seeing the same. I met his family on June 15 as well where we decided everything about the funeral since his father was not in Mumbai. We first reached the Cooper hospital after which reached the crematorium ground.
Why did Sandip Ssingh speak to the ambulance driver?
It was the ambulance's duty to call up and ask for their money. Someone from the hospital might have given my number to him who called me up and asked for his payment. It was obvious that I did not ask his sister to clear the due considering the situation. I gave his number to Deepak Sahu who cleared his bill on not 14th but on the 15th and 16th. He was calling for his money which we paid in cash to him a few days later.
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries