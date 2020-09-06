Image Source : INDIA TV EXCLUSIVE: Everything Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandip Ssingh said about allegations against him

Soon after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the one person who was seen rushing everywhere was none other than his friend Sandip Ssingh. However, when the probe into the actor's death began, it came to light that there were certain phone calls that took place between Ssingh and the ambulance driver between June 14-16. Not only this, a lot of claims including his gesture raised eyebrows. His interrogation with CBI is going on and amid this, he in an exclusive interview with India TV clarifies everything that has been said against him in the past few days. During the conversation, Sandip said that he sad about the fact that he has to give a certificate of his friendship. He said that he has struggled a lot in his life but has never seen the worst day when he has to share screenshots of his personal chat with Sushant. Not only this, he even broke silence on his thumbs-up picture that went viral.

Talking to India TV, Sandip said, "I never thought that I have to give a certificate of my friendship. I have worked a lot for who I am. I have no one in the industry who helped me. My relations in the industry are because of my work. I met Sushant when I was working for Saraswatichandra. I offered him the show as he had recently left the number one show Pavitra Rishta after receiving offers from Bollywood. From there I came to know that we belong to the same place and had the same hobbies and lifestyle."

Did Sandip Ssingh knew Sushant's family?

Speaking about whether he knew Sushant's family or not, Ssingh said, "Sushant was a TV actor then he started working in films. I know many actors. It is not necessary that I also know about everyone's family. His family is right that they don't know me because I never met them before. I met all of them only on June 14, but that was not the time that I would introduce myself."

Sandip on Sunday shared the screenshots of his chats with the late actor and also his sister on social media. Talking about the same he said, "Today is a really sad day for me as I had to provide a certificate by sharing my personal WhatsApp chats with the late actor on Instagram and Twitter."

Talking about his body language, Sandip told India TV, "When I came to know about what happened with Sushant, I called Mahesh Shetty and we both reached his house. When I reached his house, there was no one except his sister. A person who was 35-years-old who had contacts in the industry had no one at the time of his death. What is my mistake if I was supportive or I was not crying or showing thumbs up to the media."

What happened on June 14?

"When we reached there, we spoke to the watchman who allowed us to go further. We went upstairs and confirmed on which flood he lived because we had never visited that flat before. The police asked us about our whereabouts and we were asked to wait. After some time his body was brought down and was taken to the hospital through an ambulance. We later received a call after which I was asked for Sushant's identity proof. I went upstairs where I met Meetu didi and told her the same. When the policemen asked who was Sandip Ssingh, that is when I showed thumbs up," said Sandip.

"Who said that I am the culprit? Who has got the right to keep a track of me, bring camera outside my house? My society has asked me to leave my house. I am here in Mumbai and will appear before the probing agencies whenever required. Who has given the right to people to speak about my mother and sister?

I was the first person who came to the forefront to give an interview. What is my mistake? I have my work as well. My number has been flashed, people are abusing me. Everyone calls me and give suggestions. Some people even said that I was stupid that I went there. If this was my mistake, me and my family are now suffering," he continued.

'No one except me from the industry was present at the time of Sushant Singh Rajput's death'

I helped his family out of humanity. No one reached at the time of his death. Sushant has worked with a lot of people but a few people only came at the time of his funeral. I was myself shocked after seeing the same. I met his family on June 15 as well where we decided everything about the funeral since his father was not in Mumbai. We first reached the Cooper hospital after which reached the crematorium ground.

Why did Sandip Ssingh speak to the ambulance driver?

It was the ambulance's duty to call up and ask for their money. Someone from the hospital might have given my number to him who called me up and asked for his payment. It was obvious that I did not ask his sister to clear the due considering the situation. I gave his number to Deepak Sahu who cleared his bill on not 14th but on the 15th and 16th. He was calling for his money which we paid in cash to him a few days later.

