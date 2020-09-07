Sushant's dogs Amar, Akbar, Anthony are up for adoption. Actor paid for their care a day before death

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_MALLIKA_SINGH Sushant's dogs Amar, Akbar, Anthony are up for adoption

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's love for dogs was evident in the way he used to treat his dog Fudge. He loved playing with him and used to take him along on short trips. After his death, the actor's family has been taking care of Fudge, however, there are three other dogs for whom Sushant had sent money for, just a day before he was allegedly found hanging at his Bandra apartment. Sushant's three Rottweiler pups which are being cared for at his Lonavala Farmhouse are up for adoption. They are named Amar, Akbar and Anthony from Amitabh Bachchan's hit Hindi film.

Sushant's farmhouse caretaker Raees told IANS, "On June 14 afternoon, I saw the news that Sushant sir has committed suicide on TV news channels and at first I could not believe what I was seeing. Just a day before, he had transferred money to my account to take care of his pet dogs, Amar, Akbar and Anthony."

He added that the actor was interested in buying the farmhouse as he had taken it on rent. "Even though the agreement had expired in May 2020, Sushant sir had made advance payment for the months of June and July," he said.

Sushant's niece Mallika Singh has been taking care of the late actor's dog Fudge after his death. She keeps sharing videos and photos of him leaving the fans emotional. Earlier, she had shared a video of Fudge and revealed that he looks expectedly at the door every time it opens, hoping that Sushant will come back.

In the video, Fudge can be seen sitting on the floor with his niece gently caressing him. She wrote, "He does still look up every time the door opens." Check out the video here-

Earlier, Sushnat's sister Shweta has shared a photo of Fudge with the actor's father which left netizens emotional. Shweta wrote: "Dad with Fudge." Many Twitter users appreciated the family for taking care of Fudge after the actor's sudden and tragic demise.

Dad with Fudge ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xeAQgYhNuv — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) July 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been investigated by three agencies, CBI, ED and NCB. In the latest development, NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant's house staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant in connection to drugs nexus. Rhea has also been called for interrogation again today after the NCB officials grilled her for 6-long-hours on Sunday.

