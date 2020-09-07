Image Source : TWITTER/SHWETASINGHKIRT Sushant's sister shares childhood photo, calls family's fight for justice as 'Satya ka Agrah'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been actively demanding justice for her brother through various social media posts. Other than sharing old photos and videos of the late actor, Shweta gathers support from the fans in the family's battle for justice. She has claimed that the family only wants to know what happened with Sushant as they refuse to believe that he died by suicide. Sushant's father KK Singh has accused the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of giving him poison and killing him after the chats mentioning drugs went viral on the internet. On Monday, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a childhood picture with Sushant and said that she failed him.

Sushant's sister Shweta said that the family has only one intention which is to know the truth. She stressed that the family wants to know what happened and calls it 'satya ka agrah.' She tweeted, "We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But,I failed Bhai...I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice!I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy."

In another tweet, she wrote, "He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it." She added, "Let’s keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah."

Shweta Singh Kirti also shared posters and Billboards in Budapest where people have been demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput as well and shared her gratitude for their support. The picture shows people holding posters for the late actor. She shared another post from Bihar with poster that read, "World United for Truth..We stand by Sushant Singh Rajput."

Meanwhile, three agnecies, CBI, NCB and ED, have been investigating the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In the latest development, the Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Rhea Chakraborty for interrogation regarding the drug nexus. NCB has already arrested Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant in the case and they have been sent in custody till September 9.

