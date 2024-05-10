Bhaiyyaji star Manoj Bajpayee reflects on journey, says 'Ek din mera chehra hoga is hoarding pe'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. By encompassing different characters through various genres and mediums he has proved his mettle as a versatile actor. Manoj carved his niche in the industry and his journey was not easy. He is the favourite of many directors. On the actor’s birthday, let's look at some of his popular movies. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Manoj Bajpayee spoke at length about his journey from his hometown Patna to Delhi and how he achieved his dreams of becoming an actor.

Manoj Bajpayee said, "Uske pehle Delhi dekha nahi tha. And, mera ek dost tha, Ravindra Chaudhary. Dream dekhne se bhi apko dar lagta tha, ki ye aapne dekh lia to pura to hone nahi vala hai, aur aap kilas kilas ke yahi pe jo hai mar jaoge. Vaha pe apko sapna aa raha hai, bar bar apko sapna aake tang kar raha hai."

About his journey from Patna to Delhi, he said, "Patna station pe pahucnhe, aur intezar kar rahe hai ki kab platform pe Jayanti Janta train lagegi, aur kab hum train mein ghuske aoni seat lenge. Mujhe mere dimag mein ye berth ka concept nahi...kyunki us samah maine train nahi dekhi thi. Yaha pe sone ke lie apko berth book karna padta hai, mere pas voh reservation nahi thi., to pure raste kabhi voh sota tha berth pe aur main neeche akhbar bichake, kabhi main sota tha berth pe, aur us rat mujhe 101 degree bukhaar and I was in hell. I had to take care of myself. Ravindra Caudhary bhi mera khayal rakh raha tha.Jaise Jaise train pahunchi Delhi ke bahr... ITO bridge hota hai, yaha train ruki hai, neeche se traffic jaa raha hai. Big city, for the first time, for me it was like a fairytale land, looking outside the window.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in his 100th film 'Bhaiyya Ji'. Earlier, makers had also released the teaser and exclusive look from the film. With a cigarette in his mouth, a towel around his neck, and a look of terror on his face, his look looks extremely ferocious. The film 'Bhaiyya Ji' will be released on 24 May 2024. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, actors Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, Vipin Sharma and Zoya Hussain will be seen in the lead roles.

Manoj's last release Joram has been earning wards on every occasion. Joram tells the story of survival, justice and revenge. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film also stars Smita Tambe, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande. Be it the Filmfare Awards 2024 or the Critic Choice Awards 2024, Manoj Bajpayee and his film Joram were facilitated on every occasion.

